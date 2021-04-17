Gary Dean Perkins
Gary Dean Perkins, 77, of Venice, Florida, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Sarasota, Florida. He was born in Zalma, Missouri, to August and Ethel Perkins in 1943.
Gary attended Wood River High School and then joined the Navy, serving from 1962 to 1966. After leaving the Navy, he married Carla in 1968 and joined Shell Oil Company, where he worked until his retirement.
Gary was a member of American Legion Post 159 in Venice. He enjoyed boating, cars and riding his motorcycle.
Gary had a great sense of humor and will be remembered for his grin and friendly conversation with everyone he met.
Gary is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carla Perkins of Venice; daughter, Tracy Perkins of Jekyll Island, Georgia; son, Brian Perkins of Wood River, Illinois; sister, Louise LeClaire of Cottage Hills, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Leo, Allen and Eugene.
Services: There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota. To leave a condolence for the family, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Aphasia Community Center in Sarasota.
