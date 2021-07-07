Gayle Eileen Winn
Gayle Eileen Winn, 74, of Venice, Florida, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021.
She was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 26, 1946, to Raymond and Lucile (Scimens) Lehman.
She graduated from Ferndale High School in 1964. Gayle married her high school sweetheart in 1965, and their young family moved to Venice from Sterling Heights, Michigan, in 1977.
In 2008, she retired from the Sarasota County Schools with 30 years of service as a secretary.
Gayle loved the water and made friends easily.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Lucille; and brother, Ronald Lehman.
Gayle will be missed by her husband of 55 years, Gerald “Jerry”;, daughters, Toni (Philip) Conlogue and Lisa (Jon Goetluck) Larkin; son, Jeffrey (Angela) Winn; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 8, at Grace United Methodist Church, 400 E. Field Ave. Venice.
