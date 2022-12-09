Gayle F. Heskett

Beloved mother, music teacher, and musician, Gayle Florence Heskett, 64, passed away while surrounded by her three children and sister on Saturday, November 19, 2022. She was a pillar in the Sarasota County musical arts community, deeply loved, and looked up to by many, especially her children.

Known for her contagious sense of humor, and her gift for making learning fun, Gayle had a sharp wit and easy demeanor, turning strangers into quick friends. She always looked out for children of all ages, as well as animals—making sure they were loved and cared for.


