Gayle F. Heskett

Beloved mother, music teacher, and musician, Gayle Florence Heskett, 64, passed away while surrounded by her three children and sister on Saturday, November 19, 2022. She was a pillar in the Sarasota County musical arts community, deeply loved, and looked up to by many, especially her children.
Known for her contagious sense of humor, and her gift for making learning fun, Gayle had a sharp wit and easy demeanor, turning strangers into quick friends. She always looked out for children of all ages, as well as animals—making sure they were loved and cared for.
Born and raised in Miami, she moved to the Sarasota area in 1984. Gayle taught for 44 years as a public school music teacher, and provided private music lessons out of her home. She played with the Venice Symphony, The Pops Orchestra, The Bradenton Symphony, and many other arts organizations. Gayle founded the Venice Symphony Music Camp for youth, as well as a charter school in Sarasota.
Gayle is survived by her three children David Whitmire (Jessica), Johanna Davis (Philgood), and Elisabeth Whitmire, her five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, sister Johanna Heskett Whitmire, niece Kirstin Whitmire, cherished dog Simon, and cat Rose Tyler.
As a proud and loving grandmother, being a grandma was one of her favorite things, and she was thrilled to be expecting her sixth grandchild.
Her legacy of arts and music appreciation lives on in many young people in the community, and memories of her infectious laugh, generous spirit, and sense of humor will not be forgotten.
A memorial will be held at Incarnation Catholic Church on Bee Ridge Road on Friday, December 16, with a 12:30 PM pre-service concert, and 1:00 PM funeral followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Gayle's favorite charities.
