George Andrew Carpenter, loving brother, father, and grandfather, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, with his family by his side. He was 89 years old.
George was born in 1933 in Flint, Mich., the eldest child of Harold and Francis (née Ude) Carpenter. He attended Western Michigan University, receiving his Bachelor of Arts degree and then commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army in 1955. Upon completing his active duty in 1956, George began work at Ude Loans, Inc. and subsequently helped form Oliver Credit Corporation where he was elected president and director in 1964. Under George's leadership, Oliver Credit became the largest independent lender in Michigan. George also served on the Board of Directors of Genesee Merchants Bank and was active in leadership roles with the Financial Services Associations at the state and national levels. He retired in 1994.
While at university, he met the love of his life, Carol (née Black). They were married in 1956, raised two children, William (Bill) and Lori, and lived a wonderful life together for 62 years before she passed in 2018. His family was his biggest source of pride, and he always enjoyed family time, especially at their lake house on Walloon Lake, Michigan. George and Carol loved to travel and took many wonderful trips across the globe with family and friends throughout the years.
George's family remembers him as a man with a heart much larger than his 5'6" stature. He served on the boards of charitable and cultural organizations, including the Flint Rotary Club, Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club, the 100 Club of Flint, Flint Tennis Club, and the Venice Symphony, among many others. His service through organizing, volunteering, and giving to numerous charitable organizations was a huge part of George's life.
George was an avid tennis and golf enthusiast as a player and volunteer, and as a leader in the formation of two prominent tennis clubs in Flint.
George leaves behind: his sister, Suzette Galloway of San Jose, California; his sister-in-law, Nancy Stearns (Barry) of Lansing, Michigan; his children, William "Bill" (Gwen) of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and Lori Gilbert (Dana) of Columbus, Ohio; five grandchildren (Morgan, Christine, John, Arielle, and Alexis); six great-grandchildren (Isaac, Vada, John "Jack," Vance, Owen, and Geoffrey, Jr.); and countless caring and loving friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family requests that donations be made to either Venice Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund or TidewellHospice.org, in lieu of flowers.
