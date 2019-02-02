George A. Flume
George A. Flume, 93, of Venice, Florida, died Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.
Mr. Flume was born Oct. 6, 1925, in Brooklyn, New York.
He graduated from Scarsdale High School in New York and attended MIT, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He had a long career with Carrier Corp., where he worked various positions in production, sales and management.
He was an active member of the Venice Power Squadron. He enjoyed teaching and sharing his knowledge regarding boating and navigation.
He is survived by four daughters and seven grandchildren.
Services: An informal Celebration of Life will take place Friday, Feb. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the East Village Center Clubhouse, 3000 East Village Drive, Venice. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel, is handling arrangements.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
