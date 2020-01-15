George A. Joynson
George A. Joynson Jr., 91, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Doctors Hospital, Sarasota, Florida.
George was born in 1928 in Paterson, New Jersey, the son of the late George A. Joynson Sr. and Mary (née Galcher) Joynson. In 1949, George married the late Marie DeProspo, his high school sweetheart.
George was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Military Police stationed in Guam in 1946. He was a member of the Hawthorne Elks, Englewood Elks and Venice American Legion and was a 4th-degree Grand Knight in Knights of Columbus.
He owned and operated Ace Motors Service of northern New Jersey, a family business, his entire career, before retiring to Florida in 1989. He lived independently as a resident of Village On the Isle.
George loved to paint, read, travel the United States and cruise the Caribbean islands. A loving and generous father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend, George will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his son, George Joynson of Venice, Florida, and daughter, Linda (nee Joynson), wife of Mark Bohny of Hawthorne, New Jersey. His second marriage was to the late Joan P. Lynch. In Venice, George was a dear friend of the late Margaret Julich, then wife of the late Shelagh Spencer.
Besides his son and daughter, George is survived by his brother, Bob Joynson of Venice; and four grandchildren, Sam Joynson of Flagstaff, Arizona, and in New Jersey, Carol (née Bohny), wife of David Volpe of Kinnelon, David Bohny, husband of Brenna Rooney of Fair Lawn, and Stephen Bohny of Hawthorne; and three great-grandchildren, Aurora, Matthew and Zachary.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, at 10:30 am in the Renaissance Room at Village On The Isle, Venice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.