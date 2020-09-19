George and Nannette Rosato
George Rosato passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Nashua, New Hampshire, at 90 years of age, surrounded by family, holding hands with his wife, Nannette Mary Rosato, 87 years old, who passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, also surrounded by family.
They were married Feb. 12, 1958 and were together for 62 years.
George was born in Belluno, Italy on May 22, 1930, the son of Giovanni and Adele (Mandruzzato) Rosato. Nannette was born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 15, 1933, the daughter of Gasperino and Marie (Miano) Rosato.
George emigrated from Italy to the U.S. in 1956 and became a U.S. citizen in 1964. He worked in the paper industry for the Beloit-Jones Corporation in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, along with Nannette, who worked in the accounting department.
After retiring, George and Nannette moved to Venice, Florida, where they lived for 25 years. They relocated to Nashua in 2018.
George’s passion was flying airplanes and for many years in Pittsfield he was a licensed pilot, initially flying a Cessna and then a Cherokee.
In addition to flying with Nannette for get-away weekends around New England, he would frequently take his daughters flying, often flying over their home in Pittsfield and tipping the plane’s wings to say hello to the neighbors waving from the ground.
Nannette and George were accomplished ballroom dancers, particularly enjoying the foxtrot.
In Florida, they were active members of the Venice Yacht Club and enjoyed walking out on the “jetty” adjacent to Venice Beach.
Nannette did considerable work investigating and compiling their extensive family genealogies.
They attended Sacred Heart Church in Pittsfield and Our Lady of the Lourdes in Venice.
George and Nannette are survived by their two daughters, Laura Ann Hubley of Nashua, her husband, Jeffrey, and their daughters, Allison Christine Devine and her husband, Alexander, Marlena Ruth Hubley and her husband, Slawek Piegdon, and Kristiana Marie Hubley; and their daughter Annmarie Rosato of Nottingham, Maryland, and her children, Erika Rosie Rosato, Julia Elizabeth Bassett and Justin Jasper Rosato.
They are also survived by their great-grandson Joseph Matthew Devine, son of Allison and Alex; their nieces, Raffaella Rosato Bellina and her husband, Massimo, of Belluno, Italy, and Tiziana Rosato of Pialdier di Trichiana, Italy, and her daughter, Matilda Rosato.
Nannette is survived by her sisters, Louise (Rosato) Ayoub of North Carolina and her children, Kamil Ayoub, Eileen Shea and Georgette Snaith; and Anna (Rosato) Tornabene of Palm City, Florida, and her children, Michael Tornabene, Marie Winn, Patricia Toal, Barbara Beckerman and Annette Pasquale.
George was predeceased by his brother Mario Rosato of Pialdier di Trichiana.
Services: The family is planning to have a private memorial service at a future date. Davis Funeral Home, One Lock St., Nashua, has been placed in charge of arrangements. An online guest book is available at DavisFuneralHome.com.
“One memory lights another.”
