George J. Ryan of Venice, Fla., formerly of Shelton, Conn., for 60 years, passed away peacefully at the age of 98 on Sunday, October 2, 2022 with his loving family by his side.

He was a devoted husband to his loving wife, Beatric H. Ryan of 74 1/2 years. They met at Shelton High School where she was a cheerleader and he a football player.


