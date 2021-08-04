George J. Zurick, 88, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the home he shared with his eldest daughter, Lisa, and son-in-law, Ron Melville, in Morrow, Ohio.
George was born in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on July 12, 1933. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, and received many awards, most notably for the repair of a C-47 on a frozen river in Alaska.
George and three comrades-in-arms used special equipment to lift the aircraft on the ice to replace two engines and repair the landing gear. The four of them worked diligently to fix the plane before the ice broke.
George’s mother, Rose, received a letter from President Eisenhower, telling her what a great job he had done, saving the military millions of dollars.
George won many awards during his stellar career with MOOG Automotive and is a member of the Automotive Aftermarket Hall of Fame in Dearborn, Michigan.
He will forever be remembered in the hearts of his children and their families, Patrick and Marie Zurick, Lisa and Ron Melville, Teresa and John Fish, Amelia Zurick and Brian Zurick; and eight grandchildren, Brandon, Christina, George, Nicolas, Michael, Zachary, Christopher and Elliana.
He is also survived by siblings Bernard and Elaine Zurick of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, Emma and Tom Gharing of Latrobe and John and Fran Zurick of Latrobe.
Services: Visitations and a Funeral Mass were held Monday and Tuesday in Latrobe. George will join his beloved wife of 59 years, Eileen (Harr) Zurick, at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida, where military services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. Arrangements are under the direction of Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, Latrobe.
