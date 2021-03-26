Rach

Rach

George Rach

George Rach, 86, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021.

He was born Jan. 26, 1935, in Salem, Ohio, to Joseph and Anna Mary (Schwayle) Rach, one of 10 children.

George retired from General Motors after 28 years as a tool-and-die welder, a position he passed on to his son at retirement.

George was not shy, and he never met a stranger. He was a giving man who was a friend to everyone. Most important, he was a good husband and a great dad. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

George is survived by Joyce, his wife of 32 years. He is also survived by his children, George Allen, Anthony, Sandi and Francia; stepchildren Kimberly and Robin; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild.

Services: A private family service will be held at a later date. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ewing Chapel, Venice, is caring for arrangements. To send condolences, please visit ToaleBrothers.com.

Load entries