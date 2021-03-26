George Rach
George Rach, 86, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021.
He was born Jan. 26, 1935, in Salem, Ohio, to Joseph and Anna Mary (Schwayle) Rach, one of 10 children.
George retired from General Motors after 28 years as a tool-and-die welder, a position he passed on to his son at retirement.
George was not shy, and he never met a stranger. He was a giving man who was a friend to everyone. Most important, he was a good husband and a great dad. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
George is survived by Joyce, his wife of 32 years. He is also survived by his children, George Allen, Anthony, Sandi and Francia; stepchildren Kimberly and Robin; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild.
Services: A private family service will be held at a later date. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ewing Chapel, Venice, is caring for arrangements. To send condolences, please visit ToaleBrothers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.