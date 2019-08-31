Gerald Douglas Mallgraf Sr.
Gerald “Jerry” Douglas Mallgraf Sr., age 90, of Venice, Florida, formerly of East Norwich, New York, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.
Jerry was born in Flushing, New York, on April 16, 1929, to Ferdinand and Ann Mallgraf.
He graduated from Morrisville College and served in the Army during the Korean War. He retired as supervisor of mechanics for New York City’s Deptartment of Sanitation in 1987.
While living on Long Island, Jerry enjoyed playing senior softball, coaching soccer and fishing in Oyster Bay on his boat, “Pops.” After retiring to Florida he enjoyed playing golf at Mission Valley Country Club and working on his 1929 Model A Ford.
He was the beloved husband of Cecilia; loving father of Christine Adams, Gerald Jr. and Gregory (Lisa); proud grandfather of Sarah Rose (David,) Megan, Molly, Morgan, Grace and Abigail; and great-grandfather of Wolfgang Rose.
Jerry is also survived by his sister-in-law, Constance Blum, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Jerry was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Robert Mallgraf.
Services: Funeral services were held Friday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Venice.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Children’s Heart Foundation, 5 Revere Drive, One Northbrook Place, Suite 200, Northbrook IL 60062; or to Southeastern Guide Dogs, 4210 77th St. E., Palmetto FL 34221.
