Gerald (Jerry) Dick

Jerry Dick 86, of North Canton, Ohio and Venice, Fla., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Jerry graduated from North Canton HS (1954). He enjoyed traveling, golf, shuffleboard, Ohio State football and being the biggest fan of his (children and) grandchildren's lives, activities and sporting events. He was involved in many ministries at St. Paul's Catholic Church (North Canton) and Christ United Methodist Church (Venice). He enjoyed a robust social life as captain of the shuffleboard league, manager of the Ohio dinners and was known as the "Governor of Cervina Drive" while enjoying retirement in Venice.


