Gerald (Jerry) Dick

Jerry Dick 86, of North Canton, Ohio and Venice, Fla., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
Jerry graduated from North Canton HS (1954). He enjoyed traveling, golf, shuffleboard, Ohio State football and being the biggest fan of his (children and) grandchildren's lives, activities and sporting events. He was involved in many ministries at St. Paul's Catholic Church (North Canton) and Christ United Methodist Church (Venice). He enjoyed a robust social life as captain of the shuffleboard league, manager of the Ohio dinners and was known as the "Governor of Cervina Drive" while enjoying retirement in Venice.
He will be remembered for his beaming smile and as a kind, loving, faithful husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years Mary Jo (Greene), parents Frank and Gertrude (Gill) Dick, and his three sisters and four brothers.
He is survived by twin sons Don (Tammy) Dixon, John (Cheryl) Dick and daughter Susan (Tom) Stephens, grandchildren Julia (Derek), Jenn (Pedro), Jessica (Ben), Janelle, Garrett (Kylie) and Michael (McKenna), brother in law John (Susan) Greene, many nieces and nephews and his devoted friend Pamela Lombardo.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at Queen of Heaven Church (Uniontown, OH) on March 11 at 11:00 a.m. followed by 12:30 p.m., gathering of friends and family. For information 330-524-2666
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.