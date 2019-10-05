Geraldine A. Bernard
Geraldine A. Bernard, 61, of North Venice, Florida, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Geraldine was born in New York City, New York, was a resident of Morristown, Chatham and Lyndhurst while she lived in New Jersey. She also lived in Bermuda. Ms. Bernard worked as a U.S. Customs Officer with the Department of Homeland Security, where she served faithfully for 37 years. Throughout her career, she got to meet many celebrities, politicians and sports teams.
Geraldine loved the beach, sunsets at the beach, music, girls’ trips, laughing and traveling.
She was predeceased by her parents, William and Marie Bernard (nee Schultz); and her older brother, William Bernard Jr.
She is survived by her younger brother, Terrence J. Bernard, and his wife, Olha; her nieces, Jhonna DeMarcky, Dawn Marie Axness and Catherine Bernard; and her beloved aunt and uncle, Edward and Audrey Coyne.
She was adored and loved by many.
Services: Relatives and friends were invited to attend visitation at Nazare Memorial Home Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, New Jersey, on Friday, Oct. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. All will gather at the funeral home on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 9 a.m., then go to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Lyndhurst, where at 10 a.m. a Funeral Mass will be offered. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery, Lyndhurst.
