Gilbert John Witte
May 21, 1930-Jan. 19, 2021
Gilbert John Witte passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Gilbert was the son of Mamie (Buchanan) Giesting and Gilbert Henry Witte, and a resident of Cincinnati, Ohio, for nearly 30 years.
Preceding him in death was his loving and devoted wife, Jacquelyn (Dobbs) Witte, whom he met and married in New Richmond, Ohio, where they raised four children on the family farm.
Gilbert is survived by his daughter, Genevieve Knauss of Omaha, Nebraska, and his sons, Mark Witte (and wife, Karin Broker) of Houston, Texas, Eric Witte (and wife, Paulette) of Louisville, Colorado, and David Witte (and wife, Crystal) of Yorktown, Virginia. Gilbert was a loving grandfather to six grandchildren: Erik, Nicholas and Kassie Knauss and Ryan, Mark and Christopher Witte; and to great-granddaughter Grace Witte and great-grandsons Aiden Knauss, Jaxon Knauss and Dillon Witte.
He is also survived by his sister-in-law Joann Giesting, wife of his deceased younger brother, Lawrence “Pat” Giesting. Gilbert was also preceded in death by his elder brother, Donald Witte.
Gilbert served in the U.S. Marine Corps and then worked for 42 years with the PennCentral/ConRail Railroad. His main devotion in life was the giving of his love and support to his family.
In retirement, he earned his B.A. from Xavier University in Cincinnati. Also in retirement, Gilbert and Jacquelyn became residents of the Harrington Lake community in The Plantation in Venice, Florida. Gilbert was a devout member of the Catholic Church and former member of the Knights of Columbus in New Richmond, Ohio, and in Venice.
Services: Funeral arrangements will be determined at a later date.
