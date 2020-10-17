Gladys Helen (Farley) Stone
Gladys Helen (Farley) Stone passed away peacefully at her home in Venice, Florida, on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
Helen was married to the Rev. William L. Stone for 69 years, until his death in 2017.
Born in Canada on Sept. 8, 1924, Helen and her family moved to Detroit, Michigan, when she was young. During the war years, she worked for the British Army and later for the U.S. Air Force in Oscoda, Michigan.
A faithful Christian, Helen supported Bill in pastoring several United Methodist churches in Michigan and Presbyterian churches in Maple Ridge, Michigan, and Venice. She enjoyed music, crafts and travelling extensively with Bill.
Helen described her family as her biggest blessing. She is survived by her three children: William (Kathleen Blondin-Stone) Stone, John (Frances) Stone and Beth (John) Crutcher; five grandchildren: Kristen Collins, Katherine (Jason) Sharp, Maria Romo and Zack and Kira Crutcher; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Diane Blanchard, Simanga Hlophe, Milly Lester, Ola Medrzychi, Dawn Rivera, the Senior Friendship Center and all of those who have helped to support Helen and Bill over the years.
Services: Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held for Helen at a later date.
