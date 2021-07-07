Gordon F. Smith
Gordon F. Smith, of Venice, Florida, and Lewiston, New York, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Gordie was always upbeat and positive and his infectious smile made everyone feel special.
He was born in Niagara Falls, New York, on April 8, 1933, to his late wonderful parents, Harold J. and Alice M. (Robinson) Smith.
Gordie served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Gordie attended the University of Buffalo in engineering.
He was a general contractor all of his life, beginning with the Harold J. Smith and Sons Construction Company, Smith Brother’s Construction Co. and the Gordon F. Smith Construction Co.
Gordon was an active member of the Lewiston Kiwanis Club.
He was a Buffalo Bills season ticket holder for over 40 years and a Cleveland Indians fan.
Mostly, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, godfather, uncle and friend to all who knew him.
Mr. Smith was the husband of the late Felicia S. (Skiba) Smith, who passed away in October of 2007.
He is survived by three sons, Mark G. Smith, HJ (Mariangela) Smith and Gary S. Smith; four grandchildren, Julia (Greg) Kienitz, Lauren, Chloe and Alexander; a brother, Donald H. (late Vera) Smith; and a sister, Norma (late Albert) Paonessa. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and numerous friends throughout western New York, The Villages and Venice.
Gordon was the son-in-law of the late Steven and Felicia Skiba; and brother-in-law of the late Sherry (John) Murphy and Christine (John) Dougherty.
The family would like to express a special thank-you to all of the doctors and nurses who helped care for their father during his brief illness.
Services: His family will be present Wednesday, July 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Rhoney Funeral Home, 901 Cayuga St., Lewiston. Friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Thursday, July 8, at noon at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 140 Rainbow Blvd., Niagara Falls. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Lewiston. Visit RhoneyFuneralHome.com for the guest register.
Contributions: Memorials may be made in his name to the Lewiston Kiwanis Club.
