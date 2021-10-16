Greg Shaffer

Greg Shaffer

Greg Shaffer, age 74, beloved son of the Rev. Rollin and Ethel Shaffer, late of Venice, Florida, died of MRSA-related pneumonia on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Sarasota, Florida.

Greg, born July 15, 1947, was an engaging, classy man with a British accent, acquired in his 32 years as a residence of Oxford, England.

He served as a management consultant for Jaguar and British Heinz as well as an educator on management strategies for many other industries.

He loved learning, from his time at Nutley (New Jersey) High School to Amherst, Yale, Mansfield College, Oxford and London Business School.

Mourners include his loving daughter, Katharine, and his dear grandchildren, Leigh and Luke, all from England; as well as Erminie Shaffer and his wife, the Rev. Robin Mattison.


Many relatives and friends mourn the loss of his courtesy, generosity, intelligence and playful banter.

He was preceded in death by his dear artist sister, Nancy, and his beloved son, Laurence.

Services: We shall mourn and give thanks at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 21.

Contributions: Flowers or gifts for the ministry of Emmanuel Church are most welcome.

