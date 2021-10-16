Greg Shaffer Oct 16, 2021 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Card of Thanks Search Greg Shaffer Desoto Customer Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greg Shaffer, age 74, beloved son of the Rev. Rollin and Ethel Shaffer, late of Venice, Florida, died of MRSA-related pneumonia on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Sarasota, Florida.Greg, born July 15, 1947, was an engaging, classy man with a British accent, acquired in his 32 years as a residence of Oxford, England.He served as a management consultant for Jaguar and British Heinz as well as an educator on management strategies for many other industries.He loved learning, from his time at Nutley (New Jersey) High School to Amherst, Yale, Mansfield College, Oxford and London Business School.Mourners include his loving daughter, Katharine, and his dear grandchildren, Leigh and Luke, all from England; as well as Erminie Shaffer and his wife, the Rev. Robin Mattison.Many relatives and friends mourn the loss of his courtesy, generosity, intelligence and playful banter.He was preceded in death by his dear artist sister, Nancy, and his beloved son, Laurence.Services: We shall mourn and give thanks at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 21.Contributions: Flowers or gifts for the ministry of Emmanuel Church are most welcome. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Mother allegedly puts gun in kindergartener's backpack After 14-hour Gulf search, man found dead off Venice Drug dealer sentenced in fentanyl death Dealing with homeless 'a delicate matter' Nearly 700 homes coming to North Venice Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Calendar
