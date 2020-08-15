Gregory Charles Hoefner
Gregory Charles “Greg” Hoefner, 58, of Venice, Florida, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, of a heart attack.
He was born Sept. 16, 1961, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, the son of Betty (Chermak) Hoefner and the late Merlyn N. Hoefner.
Greg graduated from Roncalli High School in Manitowoc and earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from St. Thomas University in Minnesota.
Greg was formerlly employed at Cher-Make Sausage Co. in Manitowoc and Coca-Cola Distributing and Viking Client Services in Minnesota, and most recently was self-employed in sales in Venice.
His love for Wisconsin sports teams was evident to anyone who knew Greg. He loved the Packers, Badgers, Bucks and Brewers and always knew the last score and the date of the next game.
He excelled at the game of pool and especially loved the community and friends that the game brought into his life.
He enjoyed a good game of golf, his early morning walks, a good story and making people laugh. He loved his family.
Greg will be greatly missed and remembered for his smile, big heart, optimism and the support he was always ready and willing to give friends and family in need.
Survivors include his mother, Betty J. Hoefner of Manitowoc; sisters, Judy Culligan and family, Matt Culligan and Stacey, Chris Culligan and Mary and Kate Barca and Andrew; Margaret Miller, John and family; Chris Miller, Mackenzie Miller and Charles Miller; Liz Becker, Bill and family, Lauren Herbeck and Mike, Michael Becker; brother, Chuck Hoefner, Carol and family, Molly Smith and Nathaniel, Maggie Streu and Ryan, and Rachel Hoefner.
Greg is also survived by many much-loved great-nephews and -nieces, aunts, cousins and friends.
Greg was preceded in death by his father, Merlyn N. Hoefner; and grandparents, Carl and Leona Hoefner and Emil and Regina Chermak.
Services: A Celebration of Greg’s life will be held privately, with entombment of his remains at Calvary Mausoleum. Online condolences can be made at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roncalli High School and the American Heart Association in Greg’s name.
He bade no one a last farewell,
He said good-bye to none;
The heavenly gates were opened wide,
A loving voice said, “Come.”
