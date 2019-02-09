Gwendolyn Fulton Klink
1924-2019
Gwen Klink, 94, died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at Barton Skilled Nursing facility, South Lake Tahoe, California, near the mountains that she loved.
Gwen was born to Alvena and Ralph Schaller in Earlville, Iowa. She graduated high school in Ashton, Illinois, and in 1945 graduated nursing school at Chicago’s Northwestern University Hospital.
She married Ralph Fulton Oct. 2, 1943. In 1957, they moved their family to Rockford, Illinois, where she worked as an RN at Rockford Memorial Hospital and Rockford Clinic for many years.
They moved to Venice, Florida, in 1975 where she and Ralph were active members of Grace United Methodist Church. She worked for several doctors before retiring.
After Ralph’s death in 1987, she spent the next 12 years as a volunteer at the Venice Senior Friendship Health Center. She enjoyed travelling, knitting and spending time with family.
In June 2003, she married Dr. Edward Klink. They enjoyed many wonderful years together in Venice.
She was predeceased by her brother Herb and husbands Ralph (1987) and Ed (2015).
She is survived by her children, David (Rose) Fulton, Wendell, Idaho, Jean (Greg) Bergner, South Lake Tahoe, Jeff (Teresa) Fulton, Janesville, Wisconsin, and Tim (Holly) Fulton, Peoria, Illinois; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services: No services are planned at this time. Chapel of the Pines, Placerville, California, 530-622-3813, is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.