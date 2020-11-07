H. Richard “Dick” Church, 84, of Venice, Florida, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice House of Venice surrounded by his family.
Dick was born May 16, 1935, in Mount Sterling, Ohio, to the late Wayne C. Church and Lillian Henrietta Bugg. Richard grew up in Gallipolis, Ohio, graduated from GAHS in 1953 and attended The Ohio State University.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne C. Church II.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Survivors include his wife of 64½ years, Margaret “Peg” Maye Church; children, Cathy Church (Warren Smith), Connie Church Glover and Rick Church; granddaughters, Lauren Smith, Kim Wright (Troy), Kayla and Kendra Church; great-granddaughters, Addison and Brynlee Wright; and sisters, Janice Layne and Eloise Louks as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
