Bob Elliott, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and good friend of all who knew him, passed away peacefully in Venice, Florida on Monday, January 16. 2023 at the age of 85.
Bob had a long and successful career as an advertising and marketing executive, communications skills couch, author, and journalist. He authored the book entitled "Make Your Point" and wrote articles for the Boca Beacon and the Venice Gondolier newspapers. His legacy will live on with those who sought his professional advice and coaching skills.
Bob was born in the Long Island, New York town of Seaford on June 20,1937 to parents Nancy Crane Elliott and John Jackson Elliott. He graduated from Freeport High School in 1955 and from Lehigh University with a bachelor's degree in marketing in 1959. Following college, he served as a first lieutenant in the United States Army.
His working career began in advertising for Pfizer Corp and later with the St. Regis Paper Company. Bob went on to complement this career path in the field of public relations with Cigna Inc. Bob's final corporate position was with Westinghouse Electric Corporation where he headed corporate public relations.
In 1982 Bob founded his own company Elliott Associates coaching corporate executives in the disciplines of speech and media presentation. His extensive client list included IBM, General Electric, AT&T, Golden Sachs and others.
In retirement Bob and his wife Elise moved to Boca Grande and lived on island for eight years. He founded the Boca Grande Camera Club and the men's social club ROMEOS. His love of all things musical led him to singing with an acapella group known as the Off Sounders during the 16 years of residence in Greenwich, Connecticut. Bob served Lighthouse Methodist Church as its Lay leader and served for many years on the Church's Strawberry Festival team.
In recent years Bob suffered from declining and severe ill health which he bore with enormous patience and grace. Even in his long illness Bob exuded his clear Christian faith that shaped his entire life.
Bob is survived by his wife of 40 years Elise, his three children Matthew, Patricia, and Elizabeth, his nine grandchildren.
Bob possessed a big heart, a ready smile and sharp wit, and an extraordinary mind - a truly beautiful combination for the gentleman he always was.
Those wishing to remember Bob Elliott in a special way may make a donation in his memory to T.M.C.I., P.O. Box 1761, Columbia, South Carolina 29202. A memo on your check should read "For the La Vega Christian School". The school is in the Dominican Republic and is a mission of Lighthouse Methodist Church and was one of Bob's favorite missions as well.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto, Venice, Florida 34285.
