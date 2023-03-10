Bob Elliott, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and good friend of all who knew him, passed away peacefully in Venice, Florida on Monday, January 16. 2023 at the age of 85.

Bob had a long and successful career as an advertising and marketing executive, communications skills couch, author, and journalist. He authored the book entitled "Make Your Point" and wrote articles for the Boca Beacon and the Venice Gondolier newspapers. His legacy will live on with those who sought his professional advice and coaching skills.


