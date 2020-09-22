Hans Rainer Staack passed Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Venice, Florida.
He was born June 28, 1937, to Heinrich and Marianne in Zeven, Germany. Hans came to the United States at the age of 19.
He worked as a painter for Troxell Painting in Davenport, Iowa. Upon retiring, Hans relocated to Venice.
Hans loved swimming, reading and walking on the beach and was very proud of his German heritage. He enjoyed glorious solitude and liked to be alone with his thoughts.
Hans cherished his time spent with his family. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his son Kurt Staack. He is survived by his sons Ron Staack (Laura) and Todd Staack (Debbie); daughter Denise McNamee; former son-in-law Chick McNamee; sister Beate Steenbock; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; former wives Christa Staack and Donna Ragan; and many nieces and nephews.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at Diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org/site/donation.
Condolences may be left at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
