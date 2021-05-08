Harold H. ‘Peanuts’ Howard
July 15, 1924-April 18, 2021
Harold H. “Peanuts” Howard, 96, of Venice, Florida, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, after unfortunately breaking both hips within a three-week time period. He was a very tough, active, independent 96-year-old, but his heart finally said it’s time to be with Thelma, the love of his life.
He met her in the eighth grade and they were blessed with 74 years of marriage before she passed in 2019.
Harold was born in Toledo, Ohio, and resided there until his transfer with the Sunoco Company (which he worked for from 1947 until retiring in 1982) to South Bend, Indiana. He enjoyed 20-plus years, there raising two daughters, Dolly and Cindy.
In 1989 he moved to Venice, where he had the pleasure of watching his grandson, Chris, and granddaughter, Cari, grow up. He also enjoyed watching his four great-granddaughters grow into lovely young girls.
Harold loved volunteering at Venice Hospital so much that he logged 2,363 hours. He always had a story to tell so if you were aided by him; I’m sure you heard one.
He also loved spending time with Mark (his beloved son-in-law) and assisted him in building three homes plus countless other projects even if he was just sitting and watching.
Harold was a proud World War II vet who served most of his duty in Iceland, which he was thrilled to revisit in 2017, when the people welcomed him with open arms.
He is survived by his two daughters; one son-in-law; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; plus many nieces and nephews.
Services: Services will be officiated by his nephew, David Hubert, on Sunday, May 23, at 3 p.m. in First Christian Church, 1100 Center Road, Venice, with a celebration of life gathering immediately after.
