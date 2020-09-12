Harold “Hal” C. Martin
Harold “Hal” C. Martin, age 84, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. He was born July 19, 1936, to Ernest A. and Helen Martin in Escanaba, Michigan.
He served in the Air Force from 1954 to 1958. Hal then went on to study business at Western Michigan University, where he met his future wife, Penny Pickens. They married while still in school.
After graduating, Hal began his career in personnel management at General Foods Corporation. There he spent 25 years working his way up the corporate ladder.
In 1988, he retired at the age of 51 and they moved from Danbury, Connecticut, to Venice, Florida.
Hal and Penny were among the original residents of the Waterford community in 1990. They built their home near a pond on the 7th fairway where they enjoyed watching the golfers for many years.
Hal was a member of the Waterford Golf Club and was well known for winning the club championship seven times, a record that still stands.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Penny Martin; daughters Laura Martin of Venice, Leah (Jon March) Martin of Glastonbury, Connecticut, and Callie (Max) Deardorff of Richmond, California; son Howard (Bren) Martin of El Sobrante, California; his two cats, Bootsy and Fuzz; and also his brother, Allan Martin of Atlanta, Georgia.
He was predeceased by his brother Gerald “Jerry” Martin of Escanaba.
Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made to Manasota Lighthouse for the Blind in Sarasota.
