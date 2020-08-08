Bauer

Bauer

Harold “Jack” Bauer

Harold “Jack” Bauer, age 82, of Venice, Florida, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sept. 26, 1937, to Harold J. “Whitie” Bauer and Aimee E. Bauer. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserve from 1955 to 1963.

Jack worked for General Electric Co. as a metallurgical tech in the Cincinnati Research and Development Division for 43 years. After retiring from G.E., he worked at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Course in Cincinnati and Calusa Lakes Golf Course in Nokomis, Florida.

Surviving family members include his wife of 62 years, Judith Anne Moon Bauer of Venice; children, Denise M. Bauer of Cincinnati and H. Scott Bauer of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; grandchildren, Ian R. and Quinn R. Nyberg, and Duncan M. and Henry J. Bauer; sister Barbara Bauer Rademaker; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services: Services will be scheduled at a later date. To share a memory of Jack or to send a condolence to the family, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.

Contributions: Please direct memorial donations to the Venice Senior Friendship Center adult day care program or to Tidewell Hospice in Venice.

