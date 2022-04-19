Harold Leon Dunn Jr

Harold Leon "Sandy" Dunn, 95, of Venice, Fla., went to be with the Lord on January 6, 2022. He was born in Williamsburg, Pa., on February 21st, 1926, to Harold and Winifred Smith Dunn. Sandy was preceded in death by his parents, his only brother Charles, and his first wife Mary Jane Renn to whom he was married for 47 years.
Following high school graduation at 17, Sandy joined the Navy to serve his country in WW II from 1944-1946. He was assigned to the USS Achilles as a radio man serving in the South Pacific and the China Sea including the Philippines, Borneo, and Leyte where two Japanese bombs nearly hit his ship. After being discharged from the Navy, Sandy married, and began his 30-year career at Bell of PA as a cable splicer and ending as an engineer. Sandy was active in JC's, an elder in the Presbyterian Church and very active in Boy Scouts both at youth level and in adult leadership training. Sandy retired and moved to Arizona where he began his second career as a WagonMaster for Tracks to Adventure leading over 80 groups of RV enthusiasts across the globe. It was on a trip to the Canadian Maritimes where he met his 2nd wife, Peggy. They were married for 22 years where they both continued to lead tours. Sandy had a deep sense of curiosity and showed his family how to live life as an adventure and to explore the world.
He is survived by his second wife, Peggy Yockey-Dunn, daughters Victoria Singer (Ben), Deborah Dunn, sons Jeffrey "Blue" Dunn, and Steven Dunn (Roberta). Sandy became "Pop Pop" or Grandpa to 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one great- great granddaughter. Also, he was "Grandpa Sandy" to two stepdaughters, Robyn Hildago (Rod), and Tari McBreen (Robert) one stepson, Steve Yockey (Sue) six step-grandchildren, and four step great-grandchildren.
Interment at Sarasota National Cemetery was held on April 18th, 2022.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.