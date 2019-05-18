Harriet A. Goetluck
Harriet A. Goetluck, 82, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Kenosha, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Harriet was born on Dec. 7, 1936, in Kenosha to Elon and Thora (Hitchler) Peterson.
She earned her master’s degree and worked as a registered nurse for over 38 years. Harriet and her husband moved to Venice in 1981.
Harriet is survived by her beloved husband of over 59 years, William; loving sons, James William Goetluck and his wife, Tami, and Jon Elon Goetluck; precious grandchildren, Jessica, William “Jake,” Cory, Megan and Jason; and cherished greatgrandchildren Sarah, Destiny, Abigail and Kailyn. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ewing Chapel, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send condolences, visit ToaleBrothers.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, Harriet’s family requests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
