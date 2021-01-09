Harriet Agnew Moir
Harriet Agnew Moir, gifted vocalist, pianist, organist and music educator, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, from complications of COVID-19, at age 96.
Harriet was born on March 3, 1924, to Dr. T. Lee and Agnes Faris Agnew in Ogden, Illinois. A music major at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, she married fellow Illini James F. Moir.
The Air Corps/Air Force took the family to Florida, Illinois, Japan, Nebraska, Puerto Rico and Massachusetts. Later she, joined her daughters in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Hawaii, finally settling in Venice, Florida, in 1994.
Throughout her life, Harriet taught piano and voice; served as church organist, pianist, soloist and choir director; performed in community theater productions; gave concerts and recitals; and instructed school music classes.
Music education of youth was very important to Harriet; she found the ideal organization to promote this mission in Venice Musicale. Harriet retired from her final church organist position at 92 but enjoyed playing the bongos along with the Friday band at the Venice Senior Friendship Center.
Harriet is survived by daughters Melody Actouka and Barbara Moir; sons Robert Moir and John Moir; grandchildren Aria, Airika, Colin and Garrett; great-grandchildren Richard, Lily, Marley and Kailani; sister Marion Wagner; and sister-in-law Marilyn Agnew.
The family thanks Tidewell Hospice and Farley Funeral Home for their compassionate care.
Services: Remembrances may be shared at FarleyFuneralHome.com. Harriet’s life will be celebrated at a later time.
Contributions: Harriet would be honored by donations to Venice Musicale, VeniceMusicale.org; or to Lyman Museum, 276 Haili St., Hilo, HI, 96720.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.