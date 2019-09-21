Harriett Bell Corrigan
Harriett Bell Corrigan passed away Wedesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Sunnyside Manor in Sarasota, Florida, one day after her 92nd birthday.
She and her husband William “Bill” Thomas Corrigan moved to Sunnyside from Venice, Florida, in 2006. He passed away in 2009.
Harriett was born Aug. 27, 1927, to Ernest and Muriel (Graham) Bell in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and was raised in Riverdale, Maryland.
After graduation from Hyattsville (Maryland) High School, she took lessons to secure a pilot’s license but said she did not complete the course because “the flight instructor was interested in more than just teaching me to fly.”
She then worked to be an RN and received a BSN From American University/Sibley Hospital in 1949. She and Bill met at AU and were married in 1951.
During the ‘50s and ‘60s she was a homemaker and mother, raising two sons. She was adept at juggling the changes inherent to Bill’s career as a producer and executive in television news that not only kept him away from home often, but also included six relocations in nine years (Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C.).
In 1975, she authored “Cooking With Conscience,” a cookbook featuring 52 meatless menus, a concept well ahead of its time. She was an avid reader, traveler and believer in lifelong learning.
Always considerate and thoughtful, Harriett had a strong social and moral compass that saw her active in programs such as Person to Person, a social outreach of St. Luke’s Church in Darien, Connecticut.
Upon Bill’s retirement, they moved to Venice, where she was active with the St. Mark’s Church Altar Guild and, as a member of the Venice Yacht Club, helped create and manage a youth sailing program for over 20 years.
Harriett had a terrific sense of humor that brought smiles throughout her life. One example of her quick wit was the time her eldest son, Kevin, called to report that her 5-year-old grandson, Sam, had tested very high in IQ. Kevin bragged that he was a “chip off the old block.” Harriett quickly responded, “Oh no, Kevin … in our family, it skipped a generation.”
Harriett is survived by her sons Kevin (Peggy) and Brian; her grandson, Samuel Elliott; sister Dorothy Woodall; nephew, David Bright; and beloved niece, Anna Madrona.
Harriet is now with Bill and Christ in peace. We celebrate that we are all so much better people for having had her in our lives.
Services: A Memorial Service will be held at Sunnyside Manor in Sarasota Thursday, Sept. 26, at 2 pm. Interment will be private. Remembrances may be emailed to cavein@me.com.
Contributions: Harriett suggested that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Audubon Society at Audubon.org or 225 Varick St., New York NY 10014.
