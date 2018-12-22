Harriett D. Booth
Harriett D. Booth, 102, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Venice, Florida, and Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, died Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Bay Village of Sarasota.
Harriett was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, John S. (Sam) Booth.
Survivors include her daughter, Margaret Ehle of Osprey, Florida; sons, John and Thomas, both of Nokomis, Florida; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was born in Hagerstown, Maryland, and moved to Sarasota from Chambersburg in 1965.
The family would like to thank the staff of Bay Village of Sarasota and Tidewell Hospice for their care and support.
Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2506 Gulf Gate Drive, Sarasota, on Thursday, Dec. 27, at 9:30 a.m. A private burial service will be at Venice Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Farley Funeral Home of Venice is in charge of arrangements.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, donations may be made in Harriett’s memory to Loveland Center, 157 South Havana Road, Venice FL 34292.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.