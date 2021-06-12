Harry L. Smith
Harry L. Smith, 88, of Venice, Florida, passed away at 5:05 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Born Aug. 13, 1932, in Russiaville, Indiana, he was the son of Russell and Zola Smith. He graduated from Western High School in 1950. On March 13, 1970, in Kokomo, Indiana, he married the love of his life, Patricia K. Smith, who survives.
Harry served in the U.S. Air Force and later worked for Delco Electronics for 31 years, retiring in 1991, before moving to Venice. Harry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be sadly missed by all and fondly remembered for his love of golf, reading, being friendly and never meeting a stranger.
Harry is survived by his wife; son, Brian (Jacqueline); daughter, Gina (John) Beechy; grandchildren, Whittney (Austin) Parkinson, Alexandria (Brandon) Howell, Alexander Miller, Madlyn Beechy and Rilyn Beechy; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.
Services: Services were held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 10, at Christ United Methodist Church, 1475 Center Road, Venice. The Rev. Mike Hudson officiated the service. Burial was in Sarasota National Cemetery.
Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church.
