Harvey G. Jandreau, II, age 83, died unexpectedly on February 23, 2023 at a nursing home in Venice, Florida. He was born on September 22, 1939 in Potsdam, N.Y. to Harvey and Emmerita Hooper Jandreau.

He was raised Catholic and was baptized at Stain Mary's in Potsdam. Harvey graduated from Potsdam High School and following graduation he served with the U.S. Navy. After he served in the U.S. Navy, he was employed by US Postal Service. He lived in the South most of his life where he managed Venice Village Shops in Florida. He was an active member of Venice Chamber of Commerce. Besides his busy schedule, Harvey also enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling up North to visit his family and friends.


Load entries