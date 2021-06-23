Helen A. Phillips stepped into eternity on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 5:50 a.m.
A longtime Venice, Florida, resident, Helen was a faithful wife (she recently wrote “60 years of togetherness and now we will have eternity”), a devoted mother and a loving friend.
The only child of Polish immigrants, Helen married Gordon W. Phillips in Olean, New York, where they raised their four children.
Her keen sense of humor and amazing vocabulary made her a delight to be around. Her enthusiasm for and skill in crafting were most evident at Christmas time, when she would transform her home into a winter wonderland to be enjoyed by family and friends.
She was a blessing from the Lord and will be missed.
She is survived by her children, Mark, Michael LeRoy, Matthew and Mitchell; eight grandchildren, Adam, Erin Oliveira, Shannon Lockhart, Jessie Robb, Mallory Kent, Marissa, Mason and Meagan Redding; and nine great-grandchildren.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Venice. A Mass of Christian Burial will also be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 27, at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels in Olean, New York. Burial will follow at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Allegany, New York. Farley Funeral Home, Venice, is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting FarleyFuneralHome.com.
