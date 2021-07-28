Helen Becker Jul 28, 2021 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Card of Thanks Search Helen Becker Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Helen Becker passed away at the age of 91 on Friday, July 9, 2021.A native of New Rochelle, New York, Helen and her late husband, Bobby, settled in the Pinebrook community of Venice in 1986. After Bobby’s death in 1992, Helen moved to the Auburn Lakes villas.She lived out her final years at Village On The Isle, appreciating the kinship and warmth of that loving community.Helen is survived by her daughters, Anne Becker and Cathy Becker Norton; and grandsons, Brian and Matthew Norton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby, and son, Stephen.Services are under the care of Farley Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at FarleyFuneralHome.com. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Cops: Three dead in an apparent murder-suicide Republican: Trump trashes the truth Four killed in I-75 crash; men had been changing flat tire Cutting controversy: 'Dangerous' banyan tree coming down Mom of 6 worried about husband's recovery after fall Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Calendar
