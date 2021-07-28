Helen Becker

Helen Becker passed away at the age of 91 on Friday, July 9, 2021.

A native of New Rochelle, New York, Helen and her late husband, Bobby, settled in the Pinebrook community of Venice in 1986. After Bobby’s death in 1992, Helen moved to the Auburn Lakes villas.

She lived out her final years at Village On The Isle, appreciating the kinship and warmth of that loving community.

Helen is survived by her daughters, Anne Becker and Cathy Becker Norton; and grandsons, Brian and Matthew Norton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby, and son, Stephen.

Services are under the care of Farley Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at FarleyFuneralHome.com.

