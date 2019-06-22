Helen C. Mekara, 83, passed away Monday June 17, 2019, at her Jamestown, Ohio, residence.
She was born Jan. 30, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Howard and Kathleen Finnegan Mackey. Helen spend many years with her husband, Peter P. Mekara Jr., racing horses. She also enjoyed being with her family and friends, going on cruises and spending time at her Florida and Ohio homes.
Helen is survived by her children, Debbie Mekara, Peter T. Mekara, Terri Mt. Pleasant and Kathleen Mekara; grandchildren, Michael Cathan, Patrick Cathan, Peter T. Mekara Jr., Andrea Mt. Pleasant, Aimee Hock (Jay) and James Rollman; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter P. Mekara; parents, Howard and Kathleen Mackey; and sister, Mary Hack.
Services: Mass will be held Saturday June 22, at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 44 E. Washington St., Jamestown, Ohio. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Florida for family and friends. Condolences to Helen’s family may be made to: PowersKell.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.