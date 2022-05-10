Helen J. McLean, 99, passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, of natural causes. Born in Brussels, Belgium, January 27, 1923, to James and Julia Shea. Predeceased by her sister Suzanne Shea Despy of Sterrebeek, Belgium. Survived by her Daughter Beverley A. Wimberly and Son-in-Law David T. Wimberly of Nokomis, Florida., plus several Belgium relatives. Helen spent the last 10 years as a resident of Aston Gardens, Venice.
Growing up during the start of WWII Helen and family were forced to evacuate from Brussels as the German Army advanced into Belgium, 1940. Her Mother, Father and Sister walked 100 miles from Brussels to the North Coast of Belgium, where her Father with dual citizenship secured a fishing boat to take them to England. The two sisters were age 17 and 19 at the time.
Arriving in England, Helen joined the Royal Air Force and was trained as an Aviation Woman. One of her duties was driving a big six wheel truck used as an ambulance! Helen drove to and from many airfields in England bringing wounded aircrew to hospitals. The picture above shows Helen in front of a Lancaster Bomber. She served in the Royal Air Force from 1941 - 1945.
After the war, Helen married Army Lt. Terrance McLean and moved to the U.S. Helen worked for the US Army at Ft. Devens, Mass., The Pentagon, Washington DC, and U S Army Europe HQ, Heidelberg, Germany. Later Helen returned to the USA to live near her Daughter in New Hampshire and Venice.
Helen, always in style, loved shopping at Talbots. She would say "Always dress as if you were to meet the Queen"! She enjoyed gourmet cooking, classical music, sewing, and all sports, Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and Formula One auto racing from Europe! Confined to a wheelchair her last few years, she traveled the World by reading the New York Times and watching BBC-TV.
Helen recently enjoyed a visit from her two Belgium nieces Sandrine and Christal along with husbands and all the children, all nine of them. She was smothered with love and kisses, and enjoyed the chance to hear and speak French . Helen made many friends, young and old, and will be loved and missed by all.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.