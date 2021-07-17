Helen P. DeVries
Celebration of Life Service
Oct. 18, 1932-April 7, 2021
Helen P. DeVries, 88, of Venice, Florida, died April 7, 2021.
She was a faithful member of Venice Presbyterian Church and volunteered for over 20 years at both the South County Food Pantry and Tidewell Hospice.
She was a lover of birds, nature, cooking and arts and crafts, and was a voracious reader of classical fiction and religious texts. She could recite scripture and classical poems from memory for almost every occasion.
Her true passion in life was her family, and child-rearing, and she enjoyed taking her small children, and later, her grandchildren, on excursions to Caspersen Beach and other local nature attractions.
She also enjoyed travelling with her husband, Don, in Canada, Mexico, Jamaica, Africa and the Western USA.
Her door was always open, and she generously shared her faith, her wisdom and everything else she had with those in need.
Helen’s enduring legacy will be the love and care she showered upon anyone who came into contact with her expansive clan.
Services: A memorial service will be held at Venice Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 24, at 4 p.m. This celebration of life will be followed by a reception. Friends and acquaintances of Helen are welcome to attend.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South County Food Pantry, 800 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34285.
