Helen R. Loughrey, age 92, of Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
She was born March 23, 1929, in Plainfield, New Jersey. She moved to Florida 36 years ago from Hazlet, New Jersey.
She was a loving mother, grandma, Gigi and friend to all.
She was predeceased in death by her husband of 56 years, John, and her son Jack Loughrey.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Smutko (Alan) and Debbie Connelly (Jim); son David Loughrey (Candy); nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many dear friends.
She was very strong in her faith and active with her Family Around the Cross.
Services: There will be a memorial service held in her honor at South Venice Baptist Church, 3167 Englewood Road, Venice, on Thursday, July 15, at 11 a.m. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. To send a message of condolence, visit Farleyfuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to South Venice Baptist Church.
