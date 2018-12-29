Helen R. Magan
Helen R. Magan, 91, passed away peacefully at A Welcome Home assisted living in Englewood, Florida, on Dec. 17, 2018.
Helen was born on June 27, 1927, in New York City, New York. She married Robert J. Magan on Nov. 6, 1948, who survives her. They were married 70 years upon her death.
She moved to Venice, Florida in 1977. Helen was a kind and thoughtful person, she was loved and appreciated by everyone around her, she will be deeply missed. She enjoyed gardeningand sewing and was a long-time member of the Venice Quilters Guild. She completed many quilting projects for family and friends.
Helen was preceded in death by her father Christopher Keegan and mother Margaret Prior of New York City and brother Christopher Keegan of Garfield, New Jersey. Besides her husband Robert, she will be deeply missed by her only son Robert C. Magan; grandsons Christopher Magan and Bryan Magan; and great grand-children Robert Magan and Grace Andrews.
There will be no funeral services; a family memorial will be held at a later date.
