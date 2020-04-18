Helen Stevens Salzman
Helen Stevens Salzman peacefully passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Venice, Florida. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, on April 12, 1931, she moved to Venice in 1991.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 70 years, Sylvan Salzman; her children, Steven Salzman (Cindy), Nancy Liss Ansary(Doug) and Vicki Salzman Tymann(John); seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Helen will be greatly missed and forever remembered.
