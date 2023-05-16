Henry "Hank" Sarnecke of Venice, FL, died on Friday, April 21, 2023 in Venice, FL at the age of 84. Hank was born on June 9, 1938 in Chicago, IL to the late Stanley and Virginia (Pitts) Sarnecke. In 1956, he met Emily Montefalco and they were married on April 15, 1961 in a raging snowstorm.
Hank began his professional career with the B&O Railroad, served in the Army and Army Reserves, and joined Nalco Chemical Company in 1970. Hank retired from Nalco Chemical in 1998 as Director of Transportation Logistics. While working full time he attended classes in the evenings and completed a two-year program at the College of Advanced Traffic in 1969, and proudly received his bachelor's degree from Roosevelt University in 1974.
Hank and Emily made homes in many places together - Chicago, IL; Montgomery, AL; Morton Grove, IL; Missouri City, TX; Wheaton, IL; and a final move to Venice, FL in 2000. Hank served his communities in various ways, including more than 30 years as a Catholic religious education teacher, promoting the United Way Campaign, leading neighborhood homeowners' associations, and as Co-President of the Parents Association of Loyola University Chicago. In Venice, he was a volunteer House Manager at Venice Theatre for 18 years, a transportation provider for those in need through the Epiphany Cathedral Samaritan Ministry, and taught exercise classes at the Loveland Center, nursing homes and independent living facilities with the Red Cross.
Bridge and other card games with friends and family were his passion. He enjoyed sharing good times with good friends and hosting many visits from family and friends to, as his voicemail message always said, "this little paradise we call Venice, Florida." Hank always had a joke to pass on to anyone who would listen and the newspaper crossword puzzle folded in his back pocket with a pen at the ready.
Hank is survived by Emily, his wife of 62 years; his daughter Catherine (Sarnecke) Nathan and her husband Mark Nathan of Rochester, MN; grandsons Gregory and Jared; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Virginia; Emily's parents Joseph and Rosa; his brothers Gerald, Donald, Ronald and sisters Charlotte, Marion and Carolyn.
