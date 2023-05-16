Henry "Hank" Sarnecke

Henry "Hank" Sarnecke of Venice, FL, died on Friday, April 21, 2023 in Venice, FL at the age of 84. Hank was born on June 9, 1938 in Chicago, IL to the late Stanley and Virginia (Pitts) Sarnecke. In 1956, he met Emily Montefalco and they were married on April 15, 1961 in a raging snowstorm.

Hank began his professional career with the B&O Railroad, served in the Army and Army Reserves, and joined Nalco Chemical Company in 1970. Hank retired from Nalco Chemical in 1998 as Director of Transportation Logistics. While working full time he attended classes in the evenings and completed a two-year program at the College of Advanced Traffic in 1969, and proudly received his bachelor's degree from Roosevelt University in 1974.


   
