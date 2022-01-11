Henry Gordon Kinghorn, Jr., passed away at Shore Point Hospital on Monday, January 10, 2022, after a brief illness. He was 84 years old.
Henry was born on October 11, 1937, in Havana, Cuba. He immigrated to the United States in 1955 with his parents, Henry and Grace Kinghorn, and his siblings, Peter, Patsy, and Maryann. As a young boy, Henry dreamed of being a pilot. He attempted to join the Air Force upon his arrival in the US but was turned away because he was not yet a US citizen. He later joined the US Army, where he served as a Paratrooper. After leaving the service, Henry became a computer programmer and worked for Olivetti and then Dow Jones. He also obtained his pilot's license. Henry loved numbers and flying, both of which he enjoyed in his retirement. He was forever in search of the largest prime number.
Henry is survived by his wife of thirty years, Trisha Kinghorn; her daughter, Leah Russell; Leah's husband, John; their four daughters, Montana, India, Sage, and Sahara; and his beloved dog, Felicity. Henry is also survived by his daughter Patty Kinghorn and her wife, Collette Gepp; daughter Elizabeth Hagins and her husband, Vance; their five children, Tara, Gracey, Thomas, Allie, and Sydney; their three grandchildren, Declan, Summer, and Camille; and son, Douglas Kinghorn and his wife, Ana. He was predeceased by his son, Matthew Kinghorn.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Henry's love of animals, the family asks that you make a donation to the National Humane Society.
