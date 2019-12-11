Henry L. DeJonge
I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.” Psalm 91:1-2
Henry L. DeJonge, age 61, of Nokomis, Florida, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. He was born Aug. 9, 1958, in Zeeland, Michigan, to Lester and Mildred DeJonge.
He moved from Allendale, Michigan, to Florida 35 years ago and was the owner of DeJonge Excavating Contractors and worked until the end.
Henry loved his work, and solving problems is what he thrived on. His passion was hunting, and he worked so he could hunt more with his family and friends.
Henry is survived by his wife of 39 years, Eileen DeJonge; a daughter, Emily DeJonge of Delray Beach; two sons, Leigh (Aaren) DeJonge of Venice and Andrew (Joy) DeJonge of Venice; a daughter, Elizabeth (Cory) Hayes of North Port; and a daughter, Erinn DeJonge of Bradenton. He also leaves behind seven loving grandchildren, Tyler, Hannah, Elaina, Madelyn, Hunter, Drew and Isabella, with No. 8 coming soon. He also is survived by his sisters, Alana DeJonge and Evelyn St. Piere.
Services: A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Bethel Community Church, 5632 Gantt Road, Sarasota. Visiting and sharing with the family will follow at the Camelot Community Center, 5700 Camelot Lakes Parkway, Sarasota, from noon to 3 p.m. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. Share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Tampa, 35 Davis Blvd., Tampa FL 33606, because of all they did for his grandson Drew. Give online at RMHCTampaBay.org/donate.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.