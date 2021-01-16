Herbert L. Ringo
June 17, 1940-Jan. 8, 2021
With great sadness we announce the passing of our Dad and Grandpa, Herb Ringo.
Herb was born in Sarasota, Florida, to Herbert M. and Essie Mae (nee Kidd) Ringo. He was raised in Nokomis, Florida, and attended Venice High School.
In 1955, the family moved to Joliet, Illinois. In 1957, Herb joined the U.S. Navy. He was stationed on the USS Epperson out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and the USS Ernest G. Small out of Long Beach, California. His rank was E4 torpedo’s mate and he was honorably discharged in 1961.
It was then, in Joliet, that he met the love of his life, our mother, Carol (nee Quigley).
Our Dad worked at Kerr Glass Mfg. Plainfield, Illinois, in the shipping and receiving department until retirement in 1995. Then he and mon returned home to Florida. For the next 20 years dad worked as a groundskeeper at The Oaks Club.
He was a member of the Moose Club, the Elks Club, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, the D.A.V. and the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Ann, in 2011; his parents; brother Jerry; and sons Raymond and Timmy.
He is survived by daughters Brenda and Sherri; son Terry (Jennifer) Ringo; and his brokenhearted grandchildren, Julie (Fred), Raymond (Nicole), Elizabeth (Steven), Taylor (Shane), Kimberly, Karley, Stephanie (Lucas), Emily, Kadin and Jayce.
He was great-grandpa to James Hebert, Nicole, Autumn, Amayah, Joey, Rylee, Camden, Payton and Heaven, with Landon due soon.
Also surviving are his sister-in-law, Helen (Jerry) Ringo; nephew, Jon Ringo; cousins, Linda (Bob) Greathouse and Bucky (Janice) Ringo; special brother Harold (Doris) Quigley; special sister Sandy (John) Evans; and many fishing and golf buddies and friends.
Services: A memorial event near the Gulf and the jetties will be held this summer. Toale Brothers-Ewing Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
