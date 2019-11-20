Herman Eugene Zornes
Herman Eugene Zornes, 85, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Russell, Kentucky.
The Hanging Rock, Ohio, native was born Nov. 29, 1933, a son of the late Orville and Edith Gannon Zornes. Herman attended the Hanging Rock schools and was a 1952 graduate of Rock Hill High School.
Mr. Zornes worked 30 years for the Semet-Solvay Coke Plant and retired from Tri-State Industries in Coal Grove. He was a member of West Ironton Church of the Nazarene.\
Herman participated in senior softball for 20 years in Venice, Florida, culminating in induction to the National Senior Softball Hall of Fame in 2015. He is also a member of the Ohio Senior Softball Hall of Fame.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Zornes. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Brannigan Zornes, whom he married Dec. 11, 1953; five children, John (Marsha) Zornes of Pickerington, Ohio, and Joni (Jim) Hacker, Jerri Murphy, Joel Zornes and Jay (Bekki) Zornes all of Ironton; six grandchildren, Jessica Davis, Marissa Dotson, Jordan Zornes, Katie Hacker, Lilly Zornes and Julia Zornes; three great-grandchildren, Beckett Dotson, Lola Miller and Scout Miller; two sisters, Dolores (Paul) Queen of Flatwoods, Kentucky, and Judy (Perry) Holliday of Coal Grove, Ohio; and two brothers, Ray (Nancy) Zornes of Kitts Hill, Ohio, and Doug (Rosemary) Zornes of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Services: Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at West Ironton Church of the Nazarene, 317 Elm St., Ironton, with Pastor Lawrence Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. The Zornes family will receive friends Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral at the church. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. To offer online condolences to the Zornes family and to view the memorial video, visit PhillipsFuneralHome.net.
Contributions: Memorial donations in Herman’s honor may be made to the Building Fund at West Ironton Church of the Nazarene.
