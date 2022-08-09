Hope Magdalen (Middlebrook) Haubenreiser passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the young age of 95, at home in Texas, in the loving care of her daughter, Lauren White, and family.
Hope was a long-time resident of Venice, Fla., and active participant in her community before moving to Texas to be with family in 2019.
Hope was born on November 9, 1926 in Providence, R.I. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Beatrice, Marilyn, Ruth, Claire, and Richard, and by her husband of 43 years, William K. Haubenreiser, who passed on March 26, 1995.
Hope will be remembered for her love of all children, her laughter, and her warm, selfless, and quick witted spirit. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Hope loved her family immeasurably, and always put her children's needs and wants before those of her own.
She dedicated many of her years in Florida to the implementation and participation of various activity and volunteer groups, where lifelong, and deeply valued, friendships were made and still remain today.
Hope is survived by three daughters and spouses, Lauren and Scot White, Cynthia and Rob Johnson, and Susan and Larry Kindel; six grandchildren, Ross White, Brittney White, Crystal Hill and husband Geoffrey, Eric Green, Michelle Beal, Diane Beal; six great-grandchildren, Vienna, Sabrina, Rob, Raven, Hunter and Liam; and many nieces and nephews along the East Coast.
Hope may be gone from this Earth, but never from our Hearts and Memories, where she will be cherished and loved always.
