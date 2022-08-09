Hope Magdalen (Middlebrook) Haubenreiser

Hope Magdalen (Middlebrook) Haubenreiser passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the young age of 95, at home in Texas, in the loving care of her daughter, Lauren White, and family.

Hope was a long-time resident of Venice, Fla., and active participant in her community before moving to Texas to be with family in 2019.

