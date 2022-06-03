Howard T. Ballard, aka Rowdy, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in his home in Venice, Fla. He was born on July 21, 1931, in Flushing, N.Y., to Helen and Charles Ballard. Howard graduated from Port Washington High School in 1948 and attended Admiral Farragut Preparatory School. He then attended the United States Naval Academy in 1951.
Howard married his wife Joan Crittenden on December 4th, 1954. Howard was in the United States Navy active duty and then a reservist. After his service, he was in the manufacturing business in Michigan and Pennsylvania. In 1982 he and Joan purchased The Barrington Inn on Block Island, R.I. They became innkeepers and established their lives on Island for the next 30 years. Block Island was one of Rowdy's favorite places to be. He summered there as a child and as everyone who loves the Island knows, it remained dear to him throughout his life.
Rowdy was a man of many talents. He loved photography, model ship building, beach combing, coin collecting, sailing, fishing, and golf. While on Block Island he loved to place his own pots for lobstering. Rowdy & Joan relocated to Venice, Fla., in 2012 where another chapter of life ensued in a retirement community of warm and friendly people.
Rowdy was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Charles and James Ballard. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan, his son Howard "Guy", (Anita Behrendt), daughters Gwen Christiana, Gail Hall (Geoff Hall), Geri (Mike Shatusky), grandchildren Griffen Hall, Lauren (Mike Nardi), Emily Christiana, great-grandchildren Luciana and Donte Nardi, brother Michael Ballard (Becky Ballard) and additional family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Block Island at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa Florida or your favorite charity.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.