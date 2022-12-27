Obituary Celebrating the Life of Hubert Lloyd Willis (April 1, 1929 - December 18, 2022)
Hubert Lloyd Willis returned to our Lord Sunday, Dec 18, 2022 leaving behind his beloved wife Barbara Willis, his son Pete Willis and wife Vivian, and daughter Lisa Willis Richardson and her husband Mark. Hubert leaves behind six nieces Michelle Walsh Macko, Ann Watler, Sophie Watler, Carol Watler, Nadine Vaughan, and Shelley Cole; six grandchildren Barbara Tamayo, Nichole Richardson, Preston, Jasmine, and Isabella Willis; Seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; and precious extended family and well-loved friends. Hubert was predeceased by his younger brother Cleveland Watler.
Hubert was born, on April 1, 1929, in Kingston, Jamaica. By trade, Hubert was an auto mechanic at John Crook Automobiles in Kingston. He emigrated to England with his bride and became a tech for Carrier Air Conditioning leaving England after 7 years and relocating to the United States in 1968. The couple's son was born in the UK and their daughter was born in Connecticut.
Hubert and Barbara lived in Connecticut until 1989 before relocating to Venice, Florida where they began a new chapter of their adventurous life. Hubert worked at Venice High School until retiring in August 2011. Hubert was an active member of his church, St. Mark's Episcopal in Venice engaging in various ministries including ushering, kitchen crew, and using his charm to gather winning donations for the Venice Crop Walk. Hubert also volunteered at Venice Theatre for over 21 years leaving a mark of his personal style wearing white gloves and a bowler hat as he greeted theatre patrons with a flourish and a bright smile.
Family and Friends are welcome to gather on Saturday, January 7th at 11 am at St. Marks Episcopal Church on 508 Riviera Street, Venice FL 34285.
Donations in memory of Hubert Lloyd Willis can be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church of Venice, Tidewell Hospice, or Venice Theatre.
