Hubert Lloyd Willis

Obituary Celebrating the Life of Hubert Lloyd Willis (April 1, 1929 - December 18, 2022)

Hubert Lloyd Willis returned to our Lord Sunday, Dec 18, 2022 leaving behind his beloved wife Barbara Willis, his son Pete Willis and wife Vivian, and daughter Lisa Willis Richardson and her husband Mark. Hubert leaves behind six nieces Michelle Walsh Macko, Ann Watler, Sophie Watler, Carol Watler, Nadine Vaughan, and Shelley Cole; six grandchildren Barbara Tamayo, Nichole Richardson, Preston, Jasmine, and Isabella Willis; Seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; and precious extended family and well-loved friends. Hubert was predeceased by his younger brother Cleveland Watler.


