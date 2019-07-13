Hubert Sullivan Jr.
Hubert “Bud” Sullivan Jr. passed away in his sleep early on the morning of Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Venice, Florida. He was 80 years old.
Bud was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 8, 1938, to Hubert B. Sullivan Sr. and Genevieve Charlton Sullivan. He was the sixth-great-grandson of John Hart, New Jersey delegate to the Continental Congress and signer of the Declaration of Independence.
Bud grew up in St. Theresa’s Parish in Philadelphia, and went on to attend Central High School and later Germantown High School, where he played football. Following graduation, Bud served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1959.
Upon returning home, he completed his education at Spring Garden College, married Phyllis Andre of Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, in 1961, and raised four children in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.
Bud was very active in Montgomery County’s Republican Party and was a member of the Emerald Society and the Optimists Club, both of Philadelphia.
Professionally known as Hugh Sullivan, he sold real estate in the Philadelphia area and later in Venice, where he enjoyed an early and long retirement for the last 20 years.
In Venice, Bud served on the board of Farmington Vistas Condo Association and spent many years working at the Lake Venice Golf Club, where he was known for his friendly smile.
In Venice, Bud was a member of the American Legion, Moose Lodge and Elks Lodge.
Bud is survived by his wife of 58 years, Phyllis Andre Sullivan; sisters Dee Sullivan Lessee and Joan Sullivan Fitzgerald; four children, Deborah, Tracy, Hugh and Edward; and six grandchildren.
Family and friends up and down the coast knew Bud for his incredible charisma, sense of humor, and dancing feet. Bud was always the life of the party, and he leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter.
Services: Friends and family are invited to attend Bud’s interment at Sarasota National Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, followed by a luncheon at noon at the American Legion, 1770 E. Venice Ave., Venice, to remember and celebrate Bud’s life — to share that love and laughter for which we will forever love and remember him.
