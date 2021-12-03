Doug Kerr (Hugh Douglas Kerr) passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, of severe vascular disease. After many years of health complications, Doug fought valiantly to spend a glorious Thanksgiving with his immediate family. They were given the gift of togetherness and then days later Doug left his earthly journey.
Born in Baltimore, Md., he attended the McDonough School and then pursued his love of the theater earning a Bachelor's degree in Performing Arts from Ohio Wesleyan University. Doug went on to study classical theater in Manchester England. Upon returning to the United States he was accepted and studied at the Actor's Studio in New York City. It was in New York that Doug met GeeDee and the greatest love affair was born. After several years of success in New York Theater, his family grew with the birth of their first daughter, Tracy. Doug decided to move his young family to Sarasota.
In Sarasota, Doug's family continued to grow with the birth of their second daughter Julia. He was then privileged to find a new passion in fundraising for various not-for-profit organizations. Most notably the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art where he served as the first Director of the Ringling Museum Foundation. He had a lot of fun creating the very first Un Gala Gala where he open the doors to all residents of the state. He then went on to put the Sarasota Therapeutic Equestrian Program on the map as the premiere equestrian therapeutic program for disabled children and initiated programs with the Special Olympics. From there he found his most cherished career destination at the Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota County. Doug decided that he would give early retirement a try and consult for various, not for profits throughout the state. That didn't last long though as an opportunity to return to his beloved performing arts as Executive Director for the Venice Symphony arose. Doug spent five years with the symphony and was thrilled to assist in the formation of the Venice Institute for the Performing Arts.
Doug is survived by his wife of 45 years, GeeDee Hayden Kerr; his daughter Tracy (Keith Carson) and daughter Julia; and his four grandsons, Owen, William, Benjamin and Henry Carson. Doug also leaves behind his brother, Don Kerr (Babs) and Sister Betsy Kerr of Baltimore, and four nieces.
GeeDee, Tracy, and Julia invite you to join them in a Celebration of Life Service to be held at Pine Shores Presbyterian Church in Sarasota on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. with a reception to immediately follow at Selby Gardens.
A private burial will be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, Doug has requested that donations be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota County.
